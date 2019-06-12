Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar through one-time settlement. Calls over 70 farmers to his residence to personally meet and hand them their bank certificates along with daughter Shweta and son Abhishek. The star had helped some 1,300 Uttar Pradesh farmers similarly in 2017 and the families of martyrs.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan said he has paid off loans of 2,100 farmers from Bihar, who could not clear their bank dues only because they didn’t have enough to even clear their meagre outstandings. In his blog, the actor said it was an old promise that he delivered on now. The film star paid the loans through an one-time settlement and called a select few farmers with the help of the bank to personally hand them their bank certificates.

Amitabh was not the only one involved in this act of generosity, he included daughter Shweta and son Abhishek in the affair. The star booked an entire train compartment to call 70 farmers to Janak in order to personally meet and give away their bank letters.

This is not the first time the star has doled out financial aid. In November 2017, he paid off debts for over 1,300 farmers from Uttar Pradesh and donated to the families of 44 soldiers who lost their lives in combat that year.

His generosity aside, the megastar’s twitter account was hacked on Monday, June 12. The perpetrators were reported to be Turkish hacker group Ayyildiz Tim who went on to change the star’s profile picture to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as adding ‘Love Pakistan’ to the bio. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the incident.

