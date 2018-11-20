Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has paid off Uttar Pradesh farmers' loans of Rs. 40m. Informing about the same on his blog, he mentioned that the bank has cleared the financial settlements of the Uttar Pradesh farmers. Also, he writes that there is a sense of accomplishment after contributing towards society.

Known for his philanthropic work, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has yet again extended a financial help to the Uttar Pradesh farmers. Announcing it on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he has cleared farmers’ loans worth more than Rs 4.05 crore ($560,000; £436,000).

In his blog, he mentioned that he promised to pay off the loan of 1,398 farmers from UP has been cleared. The bank has settled the amount and issued them with their OTS with one-time certificate and document. After completing all the financial settlements, he shared his experience. He writes that there is a sense of accomplishment.

In his blog, he has also mentioned that at the Cleanathon for Swachch Bharat a few days ago, he had promised to cater the plight of manual scavengers. He has promised to contribute regular efficient machines, 50 in number to each worker.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of the farmers. Earlier he took care of Maharashtra’s 350 farmers’ loans.

Thugs of Hindostan actor also donated Rs. 1 crore to the families of martyrs and an additional Rs. 1.5 crore to waive off loans of farmers.

On the work front, he was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Besides that, he has also bagged ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and ‘Badla which are slated to release in 2019.

