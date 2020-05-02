After the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a video dedicating to them, where he sings a sad song, Waqt Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam, Tum Rahe Na Tum, Hum Rahe Na hum. Watch here

After back to back major deaths of legendary actors–Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, whole nation and Bollywood are traumatized for the fact that they have lost great actors of all time. To express the pain, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional video dedicating to both the actors. He captioned it, the time oppressed upon all, you are neither you nor we are (Waqt Waqt Ne Kiya Haseen Sitam, Tum Rahe Na Tum, Hum Rahe Na hum).

The video concludes some moments of Rishi and Amitabh’s film–102 Not Out, The song is the recreation of Geeta Dutt’s song from the film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Meanwhile, the actor also shared a video chunk from Piku, dedicating to Irrfan and captioned it: An ode to Irrfan, the theme of Piku a softer slower-paced version. Piku is Shoojit Sircar film where Irrfan and Amitabh played a pivotal role in a Bengali.

Amitabh shared yet another post of photo collage with Rishi and Irrfan and captioned it: Their death was the unrealised possibilities, an elder celebrity, and a death of a younger celebrity, the grief intense is more than of the former because wail the loss of opportunity in the latter.

Check the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_q4-KnBnfl/

Talking about Irrfan’s health condition, from the past two years the actor was battling against the neuroendocrine tumour. While Rishi was suffering from leukemia– it’s blood cancers that mostly occur in the bone marrow which leads to high numbers of abnormal blood cells in the body.

Check the post here:

… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Also Read every update of Rishi Kapoor’s demise: Rishi Kapoor passes away: Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note for veteran actor, says will miss him forever

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App