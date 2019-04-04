After 20 years, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Ramya Krishnan are all set to reunite for the upcoming Tamil movie, Uyarntha Manithan. Bahubali 2: The Conclusion fame actor Ramya Krishnan will share the screens with Brahmastra actor Amitabh Bachchan who will be having a full-length role in the Tamil movie.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who is currently gearing up to the upcoming movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is all set to entertain his massive South audience with the upcoming Tamil movie, Uyarntha Manithan. Surprisingly, Amitabh has been paired with the Bahubali 2: The Conclusion actress Ramya Krishnan. Excited to know that they are reuniting for the upcoming flick. Helmed by Tamilvaanan, Uyarntha Manithan will have Shahanshah in the full-length role.

When asked about Ramya Krishnan’s role, the director of the movie was noted saying that Ramya Krishnan has been paired with Amitabh Bachchan. Audiences are going to see both of them in really interesting roles. It’s really exciting to be bringing together actors with such fine calibre and working with them. We are currently shooting important scenes between both of them in Mumbai.

SJ Suryah who will be seen as essaying the main protagonist role in the movie, took to his official Twitter handle to express his excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan. In his tweet, he wrote that it is the happiest moment of his life. He further thanked God and his parents for fulfilling a dream which he had never even dreamt of. Later in the tweet, he thanked Amitabh for working alongside him.

Talking about the movie, Suryah was noted saying that even before he ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, he craved for this moment to work with Big B. Now to see it happening sends gold rush into his veins, but at the same time, he is nervous to imagine that he is going to share screen space with a megastar of Bollywood industry.

He further added by saying that he was inspired that Bachchan sir is so busy even at this age when Suryah requested him for 40 days and Amitabh showed him his calendar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More