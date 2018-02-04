Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to embark upon an exciting journey of Brahmastra with film director Ayan Mukerji. Co producer Karan Johar's production house has took to Twitter to share an another behind the scene photo from the preparations for the film featuring Big B, Ranbir and Ayan. The film is slated to hit the floors in this month.

The director –actor duo Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor have found a success mantra in each other. Well, why not. Who doesn’t remember their super hit collaborations like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani? To take their fans on an other amazing cinematic ride, the duo are coming together to create magic in their upcoming film Brahmastra. What is special about this collaboration is that Yeh Jawani star Ranbir is all set to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in this fantasy adventure film.

To tease their fans about the exciting collaboration, the makers of the film have shared a new photo from behind the scenes. While Big B is seen sharing his experienced insights, Ayan and Ranbir are seen paying full attention to the conversation. Last month, Co producer Karan Johar had shared the first still from the film on his Instagram account and captioned, “Epic journey of #Brahmastra begins!! @aliabhatt #ranbir #alia. The film is all set to go on floors in this month.

Talking about the film, Ayan Mukherjee had earlier revealed, “It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called ‘Brahmastra’ because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be. In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It’s a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew.”

