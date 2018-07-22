Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are having some quality time in the streets of New York City. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a few pictures on his Twitter handle that shows that both of them are having a great time in the city. On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and other casts of the film is busy shooting in Bulgaria.

As the entire cast and crew of the much-awaited film Brahmastra are back in the swing, it seems like Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are having some quality time in the streets of New York City. And we are not at all making the stuff up, Amitabh Bachchan has given us a proof for that too. Sharing a small glimpse from their short trip on the streets of NYC, the actors seem to have been enjoying their trip a lot. From walking side to side in the style of clicking some wonderful selfies, the duo’s trip on the streets of NYC was all about making memories and analysing the beauty of the city. On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and other casts of the film is busy shooting in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, a recent picture featuring Alia Bhatt surfaced online has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the picture, added by Alia to her Insta story, besides a tempting slice of cake, the thing that sought our attention was a hand of the mystery man who was accompanying the lady. Later, several media reports unveiled that it was no one else but her bae, Ranbir Kapoor.

T 2874 – Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all .. pic.twitter.com/BeJ27I9mZ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2018

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ranbir_Alia_Fc (@ranbir_alia_fc) on Jul 21, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

A couple of days back, Tollywood actor Nagarjuna joined the cast and crew of the Brahmastra, and it was reported that the actor will have a special appearance in the film. Film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh recently shared a photo featuring Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

Nagarjuna joins the star cast of #Brahmastra… Costars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt… Ayan Mukerji directs. pic.twitter.com/lq7lQXhKPk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan opposite to Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Gully Boy, also featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The actor recently celebrated the success of her film Raazi.

