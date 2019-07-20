Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has recently reacted to Beyonce's music video Spirit from Jon Favreau's film The Lion King. To express his feelings, Amitabh Bachchan shared his priceless reaction on Twitter, have a look–

Finally, the global icon Beyonce quenched the thirst of the fans with the much-awaited video of the song Spirit from the film The Lion King. With interesting visuals and soothing vocals, fans have gone crazy with the music video and is getting played on a loop. It seems that the soothing track has also impressed Bollywood and recently, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the song.

The 76-year-old actor recently expressed himself about the song on Twitter. It seems that the video has left Big B speechless and he has recently showcased his excitement and wrote what to say.

On the professional front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Chehre with Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery who is best known for film God Tussi Great Ho. Though, nothing has been revealed about the plot, however, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of business tycoon and Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction–

T 3230 – https://t.co/CyDP0t6yCB

UFFFFFFFFFFF !!

बस और क्या कहें !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 19, 2019

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan is also gearing up to feature in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Earlier, Brahmastra was scheduled to hit the silver screens in December 2019, however, now it will release next year in summers. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will also share the screens with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo which will hit the silver screens on August 24, 2020.

Watch the video–

Talking about the global icon, Beyonce lent her voice for the character of Nala in Jon Favreau’s film The Lion King which released yesterday in India. Talking about Spirit, it is the leading album of the film which includes 14 other tracks performed by artists– Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Major Lazer and Kendrick Lamar.

