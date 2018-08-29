Salman Khan, recently made a statement that he would have no problem in hosting the KBC in future. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the same. The two superstars will be fighting in the TRPs race for their respective shows. Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting KBC season 10 while Salman Khan will be appearing in Bigg Boss season 12. Check out Big B's statement.

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are continued to reign the small-screen with their impressive hosting skills. Having mastered in their own , the two superstars have created a niche in their own space. No doubt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is the most loved show of every household and all thanks to Big B’s massive popularity.

Recently, when Salman Khan was asked to host the show, the actor said that he would definitely do it. Now, the superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the statement at the launch of the popular show.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, while speaking to a leading daily said that Salman Khan was welcomed to host it. Though he would invite him to come on the show.

The two actors have shared the big screen in Baghban, Baabul among others. It had always been a delightful treat to our eyes to watch the duo acting together.

Now, we just can’t contain our excitement to watch them again on the small screen.

It was last month only, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news with fans. In the post he mentioned that it had been 18 years and now 10th season had begun. The journey of long association wouldn’t have been possible without love and support.

T 2904 – KBC begins again .. !! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now .. been a long association , never possible without your love and support ..🙏🙏🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/cUpFXJyqIK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018

In case you missed it, Kaun Banega Crorepati makers are all set to unveil the Season 10 on Sony TV from September 3. While Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16, 2018.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to see them fighting for the TRPs?

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, while Amitabh Bachchan will be working in Thugs of Hindostan. The movie also features Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif. With various photographs surfacing on the internet, the movie has already raised our curiosity to watch the movie.

