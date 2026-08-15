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Home > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

Amitabh Bachchan has recalled a remarkable chapter in Sholay’s global journey, revealing that around 2,000 Italian filmgoers gathered in Bologna to watch the restored Hindi classic from 11 pm until 3 am.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:43 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has spent five decades hearing audiences quote Sholay, but one particular screening in Italy appears to have left an impression even on the legendary actor. During the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Bachchan spoke about the restored version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic and recalled seeing its international appeal firsthand. According to the actor, around 2,000 Italians gathered in Bologna and stayed from 11 pm until 3 am to watch the film.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Sholay’s Late-Night Bologna Screening

Speaking about the restoration, Bachchan credited filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the Film Heritage Foundation for taking the film to Italy. He recalled how the restored Sholay was screened in a large open-air square in Bologna, where a huge Italian audience stayed well past midnight to watch the nearly three-and-a-half-hour film. The screening was part of Il Cinema Ritrovato, Bologna’s celebrated festival of restored and rediscovered cinema. The restored film had its world premiere there on June 27, 2025, marking Sholay’s 50th anniversary.

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Why Sholay’s Restoration Was A Major Film Heritage Project

The restoration was far more complicated than simply giving an old film a digital makeover. The original camera negative had suffered severe deterioration, while no surviving 70mm print was available. The Film Heritage Foundation worked with Sippy Films and L’Immagine Ritrovata to reconstruct the film using surviving elements. The resulting 4K restoration also restores the original ending and two deleted scenes, offering audiences a version closer to Sippy’s original vision.

50 Years Later, Sholay Still Travels

Released in 1975, Sholay brought together Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in what became one of Hindi cinema’s defining films. Its blend of action, romance, comedy, revenge and unforgettable characters helped turn it into a cultural phenomenon. Fifty years later, the sight of 2,000 Italian viewers watching it until 3 am offers another measure of its extraordinary afterlife.

For Bachchan, the memory is perhaps proof that some films eventually stop belonging to one country—and become part of cinema’s shared language.

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Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’
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Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

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