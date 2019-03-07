Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is not only known for his acting skills but recently has proved that the essence of creativity still prevails in him. Recently, Big B came up with the idea of narrating his father's poem–Gudiya for Badla which he shared with his music directors.

Amitabh Bachchan, son of the literary giant Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan, is often seen reciting anecdotes or lines from his father’s poem. During the marketing and promotional discussions of his upcoming film Badla, Amitabh Bachchan came up with this idea of narrating the iconic poet’s creation– Gudiya, which is based on the concept of the Russian doll. He shared his idea with the music director team of Rohan-Vinayak, and together they created the sound recitation and the final product of creativity. Amitabh Bachchan uses the poem as a metaphor symbolising the film’s characters and the World around them. Gudiya signifies the underlying layers of the people who inhabit Badla and the world they live in. The poem was inspired by the Russian doll known as Matryoshka. The Russian doll which unveils smaller dolls one after another on uncovering is significant to the film’s characters, who unfold their multiple layers as the film progresses.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a businesswoman who is caught up in a situation after her extramarital affair is exposed to someone and her lover is killed after receiving the blackmails. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be returning back to play the role of lawyer for Taapsee, after the critically acclaimed Pink. The trailer of the Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller has created a lot of interest in the audience to unfold the mystery woven by an interesting storyline. Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan supported by Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul, and Tony Luke, offer astounding performances in the edge of the seat thriller.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release tomorrow March 8, 2019.

