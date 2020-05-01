The demise of Rishi Kapoor has jolted the cinema lovers and Industry Insiders alike. After fighting leukaemia for about 2 years across 2 continents, the veteran actor left for the heavenly abode yesterday at a hospital in Mumbai. His death was confirmed by none other than Amitabh Bachchan who posted and then deleted the tweet. It was probably because Big B needed more time to recollect his thoughts.

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan has penned his thoughts beautifully as a memoriam. Recalling their first meeting at Raj Kapoor’s house then at RK Studios and then eventually working in several films together, Big B praises Rishi Kapoor’s ability to perfectly lip sync a song, his playful attitude on sets or playing cards before getting ready to shoot a sequence.

Big B says that Rishi Kapoor did not let his medical condition bring his spirits down. He would always say ‘see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital, i’ll be back shortly’. He learnt to live life from his father Raj Kapoor. The megastar also reveals why did not pay him a visit in the hospital. Big B says that he never wanted to see distress on his ever-so smiling face. He is however certain that when he left, he would have left with a gentle smile.

Also Read: Doordarshan says Ramayan smashes worldwide viewership records, becomes most watched entertainment show

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s family shares heartfelt note, says their life was a masterclass in acting

Even in the statement issued by Kapoor family, they wrote that the doctors and hospital staff told them that Rishi Kapoor kept them entertained till his very last. Some of the films that the two actors have done together include Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and 102 Not Out.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma spills the beans about her mother’s equation with Paras Chhabra

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App