Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown and pandemic taught him what he was unable to learn in 78 years.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been seen filming in many short films and misses no chance of educating people to stay at home, recently made a big revelation. Amitabh Bachchan in his recent post revealed that coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have taught him those things which he couldn’t learn in his life. Sharing a collage of his photos from his younger days and a recent one, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that during this lockdown, he was able to learn, understand and know things which he was unable to learn in his 78 years.

It seems that in the urge to save yourself from COVID-19, people have learned things that they couldn’t even realize in normal times. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has shot for the promo of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati at home. The registrations for the season is currently going on. The promo of the show was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Gulabo Sitabo is all set to stream worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime. Due to the pandemic, the makers of the film decided to release it online avoiding the theatrical release. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in leads.

Some days back, the trailer of the film also released which showcased the tom and jerry relationship between Mirza Sheikh and Baankey Sodhi. In an interview, the director Shoojit Sircar said that due to uncertainties over the release phase, all of them took a decision to release it online. He also said that nothing can match the magic of cinema halls.

