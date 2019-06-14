After the rain washed out the New Zealand match on June 13, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to say that the subsequent World Cup matches should be moved to India. Read the article to know more.

Rains thwarting most of the matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has left fans disappointed all across the world. After yesterday’s match between New Zealand and India was called off owing to bad weather, many fans took to Twitter to express their dispiritedness.

One of them was Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who on the night of June 13, stated that all subsequent matches for the tournament should be moved to India as we really need the rain. The wisecrack was a response to another fan’s rant criticizing the ICC for organizing the tournament at such a poor time when rains were washing out most of the matches.

A total of three matches have been called off due to the regular downpours. Interestingly, the forecast for upcoming India vs Pakistan match predicts more than 60 percent rain. The ICC has thus come under a lot of fire with angry fans criticizing the organization for setting up the tournament at such a bad time.

shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain .. !!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KcGAAEODyr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2019

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has recently finished shooting for his upcoming 2020 film Chehre, a vigilante film directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit. The mystery film will also feature the likes of Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda. Big B has also managed to cause a stir for his act of generosity by paying off the debts of 2100 farmers from Bihar. The megastar took care of the outstanding payments through a One-Time Settlement and went as far as to call 70 farmers to personally hand them their bank certificates.

