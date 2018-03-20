Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took his fans by a pleasant surprise as he shared his application photo for a job in movies. Dating back in 1968, Big B can be seen donning an off-white Kurta Pyjama with an intense look in his eyes. While sharing the photo, the megastar took a dig at himself and added that no wonder he was rejected. On the work front, Big B will be seen in films like 102 Not Out, Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the Indian film industry for almost five decades now. From a voice narrator to emerging as the one of the greatest showman of India, the journey of Big B in Bollywood has not been an easy ride. Reminiscing his initial days in the industry, Mr Bachchan shared a major throwback photo that he used to submit for getting a job in movies on his Instagram account. In an off-white Kurta pyjama, the young Big B doesn’t fail to take his fans down the memory lane.

The 75-year-old actor captioned, “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected !!” In an earlier interview with a leading magazine, the megastar shared his story of perseverance and hard work and said, “Well, there was a lot of rejection because everywhere I went, I failed to get a job. Because I was either not qualified enough or I was too shy or I was too tongue-tied during my interview and there were more qualified people getting it. Terribly frustrating time. And then eventually, I just packed my bags and left for Calcutta.”

Also Read: Watch: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor make candid confessions on BFF with Vogue

“After a few years, life in Calcutta became stifling. Something was missing. All along there was a lot of interest towards movies. Specially Hindi movies and having real flights of fancy where you, to a very long shot imagine yourself connected with the world of films. And all your dreams. And then suddenly a desire to actually go and join the industry but still very shy. How does one get in? And then coming across this talent contest and applying for it and again rejection. Not being accepted. Chucking up the job. Getting really desperate. Moving to Delhi, back to the house to see my parents. Gearing yourself up for the final plunge and then, landing up at Bombay. Starting your struggle. Some days exciting, some days not so exciting. Some rejection, some achievements. But always moving. And then what followed after that everyone knows,” he added.

Also Read: Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao to romance Kaalakaandi fame Amyra Dastur?

Also Read: October song Theher Ja teaser: Soothing music, beautiful scenery and a lot of love

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App