Age is just a number and Amitabh Bachchan is proving this right as his first look from his next movie Badla is out and fans are way too excited. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh recently shared the first look of Big B on his Twitter handle with the release date March 8 as the caption of the post. The Shehenshah of Bollywood can be seen walking on a bridge, holding a briefcase and carry black suit as his outfit. The poster is showing the back side of Big B which clearly left the audiences intrigued about the front look of the star.

Apart from Amitabh, Badla also features Tapsee Pannu in the lead role. Badla is the official remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller Contratiempo. Badla is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. When Tapsee was asked about the movie she revealed that the movie is going to be a thriller as it is Sujoy Ghosh’s favourite genre and she has actually enjoyed another challenging role for the movie.

“This is going to be a riveting thriller. It’s Sujoy’s favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most,” she had said.

As of now, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra which is having huge star cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. Brahmastra is reportedly set to release this Christmas.

