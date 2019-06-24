Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of deaf daughter's father crooning at her wedding. The actor keeps sharing such beautiful posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo.

Social media sites often help the fans to connect to their favorite stars. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become modes of communication between celebrities and their fans. Shanshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is one such star who replies to fans and shares stuff and posts from them. The star is most active on Twitter. His tweets are always loved by his fans.

In a recent episode, one of the fans shared a video of a man humming the song, I loved her first at her deaf daughter’s wedding. Not only singing, but he also made efforts to act the song for his daughter. While everyone witnessing the marriage turned into tears, the actor was also touched by the act.

The video was re-shared by Big B on Twitter, he could only write tears. Often he keeps amusing his fans with his tweets. In another event, he had shared a piece of poetry by him or his father on his Twitter account, which was loved by all.

On the professional front, Big B is now Busy shooting for Gulabo Sitabo opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Lucknow. The tale is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Big B will essay his role as a grumpy old landlord in the film. He has undergone a physical transformation to fit into the character. The first look of Amitabh as the old man was loved by all. The film is slated to hit the silver screen in 2020.

Big B will also be seen in Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi and in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

