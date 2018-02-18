Amitabh Bachchan was at his witty best in his latest Instagram post where he posted a job application seeking work with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, the two current leading ladies in Bollywood. With a picture of a newspaper article which said, actors, are finding it difficult to match Deepika and Katrina's height which is why they can't be paired opposite them. Big B's response would make you appreciate his classy humour.

In our widespread entertainment industry, there is hardly anyone more experienced and witty than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood is known for his remarkable humour which goes hand in hand with his splendid on-screen presence. Big B is also an active social media influencer and keeps his fans updated about the latest happenings in his life, in one of his latest post on Instagram, Mr Bachchan left his fans appreciating his witty brain. He posted a job application of sorts to bag work with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as the tall actresses’ heights are becoming a trouble for other male actors who are falling short in height.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, two of the leading Bollywood actresses of the generation have been enjoying a fair share of success with their respective super hits: Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai. Courtesy of their phenomenal work ethics and dedication for their roles, they have set the standards high. And it looks like even Amitabh Bachchan has been left impressed by the two actresses. There will be a huge pool of top hot-shot actors who would want to land a role opposite these ladies and Mr Bachchan is also one of them. In a witty Instagram post, the 75-year-old actor shared his work profile, while specifically mentioning his height with a picture of a newspaper article which said “Deepika, Katrina too tall for Shahid (Shahid Kapoor), Amir (Aamir Khan).”

Big B took Instagram and wrote, “Job Application: Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!” perhaps being too modest of her stature Big B expressed his desire to work with two of the finest female actors ruling the industry currently.

Here’s the post shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

Having already worked with Deepika Padukone in super hit ‘Piku’ which earned several accolades from the fans and the critics, Amitabh Bachchan is yet to appear on the big screen alongside Katrina Kaif. But that too is soon going to be a reality as he is busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan which stars Katrina, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Set for a Diwali release, the film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Well, it is left to be seen how many more films will have him alongside Katrina and Deepika, but this letter is sure to put up a smile on the face of the two actresses who would themselves relish the opportunity of working with one of the greatest of all time.