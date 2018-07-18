Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a clip of an advertisement done with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post saying, "tears welling up every time I see it .. Daughters are the BEST !!” Shweta Bachchan Nanda is making her acting debut with the advertisement.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is all step to walk on the steps of her father. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who was the only non-star in the Bachchan family, made her acting debut with an advertisement for a jewellery brand. The makers of the advertisement showcased the relationship of real-life father-daughter in the ad.

The advertisement clip was shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan through a Twitter post. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video saying “Emotional moment for me,” wrote Big-B while sharing the ad on his Twitter handle, adding, “tears welling up every time I see it .. Daughters are the BEST !!”

T 2870 – Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !! pic.twitter.com/7Jes2GDPBo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2018

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a picture from the advertisement in which she is hugging her father Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, ” From our ad! @SrBachchan you’re my safety net for life. You made this so seamless for me! I loved going to work with you! Thank you xx”

In the one-and-half-a-minute advertisement, Amitabh Bachchan featured as an old pensioner and Shweta Bachchan Nanda as her daughter. The video shows, how an old man and his daughter come to the bank to return the pension that was not written in his name.

