Veteran actor of the Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual project has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. This film will venture Big B's first bilingual debut in Tamil cinema. This film will feature south's famous actors such as SJ Suryah and Bhubali fame Ramya Krishnan. Amitabh shared some of the photos of himself with his co-actor SJ Suryah, have a look inside.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Hindi-Tamil bilingual project has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. This is Big B’s first debut in Tamil cinema as well as his first bilingual venture. The Tamil version of the movie is titled as Uyarntha Manithan. This film will feature south’s famous actors such as SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan playing a pivotal role. Amitabh Bachchan and Ramya Krishnan have worked together in Bollywood comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But now, after a decade, they have come together once again for the bilingual film. The film is been helmed by T Tamilvanan and backrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi, under the banner of T-Series and Purple Bull Production. The film’s first look poster was unveiled by the Superstar Rajinikanth.

A few days ago Amitabh treated his fans with two photos, shared by him in his social media captioning it, Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema and even he feel like touching his feet with respect and admiration. This,shows the down to earth nature of the legendary actor. Have a look below.

T 3141 – Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER – Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !

அவர் மாஸ்டர் .. நாம் அவருடைய சீடர்கள் pic.twitter.com/u4dGGQE1Bd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2019

T 3139 – साधारण होना आजकल के ज़माने में , साधारण काम नहीं होता ; असाधारण होना भी आजकल के ज़माने में , असाधारण काम नहीं होता

समझ ने वाले समझ गए होंगे ; जो ना समझे वो '—-' है pic.twitter.com/nCzy3y30ed — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2019

T 3142 – रात ढल जाने दे ; जीवन का अनुभव ना ढले बस

कल की सुबह देगी चुनौतियाँ और ,

उन्हें पूर्ण रूप से निभाने का यत्न, दे दे बस ! pic.twitter.com/HzOsnI9zO6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 4, 2019

T 3137 -" ढलती उम्र के साथ एक चीज़ का अफ़सोस हमेशा रहता है की

'तू' , बुलाने वाले कम होते जाते है।" ~ Ef pic.twitter.com/20bHMqVJs6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2019

Even South’s famous adversary SJ Suryah shared some special moments with Big B and had expressed his gratitude for being cast alongside him. He captioned, thanking God and his parents that his longtime dream of working with legandary actor Amitabh Bachchan, has been fulfilled.

Big B is currently assigned with another Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which he shares the screen space with the megastar Chiranjeevi. Whereas, in Bollywood, he will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

