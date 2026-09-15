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Home > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that he has no plans to retire from professional work after a cryptic line in his blog sparked speculation about his future in Bollywood. In his trademark humour, the veteran actor explained that “I retire” simply meant he was going to bed.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 18:16 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has once again found himself at the centre of an unexpected retirement discussion, but the veteran actor has made it clear that he is not stepping away from work. The speculation began after Bachchan ended a recent blog post with the words, “and I retire,” prompting some readers to wonder whether the 83-year-old actor was hinting at retirement from acting. Bachchan has now addressed the confusion himself, and his explanation was far less dramatic than the speculation.

In his latest blog, he wrote: “Ji nahin huzur, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; angreji mein is ka matlab hota hai main ab sone ja raha hoon!!! Aur wahan manya war aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai!”

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In other words, Bachchan clarified that he was referring to going to sleep, not retiring from his professional commitments. He then added his characteristic dose of humour, joking that fans were not invited to join him there.

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan’s Retirement Rumours Start?

The confusion came from a blog post in which Bachchan reflected on Ganesh Chaturthi, his work and the way his writing is interpreted. The actor appeared particularly amused by what he described as the “anomalies” in interpretations of his blog. He also took a swipe at the rush to be first with a story, suggesting that speed and the desire for attention can sometimes come at the cost of understanding what was actually written.

It was in this same tongue-in-cheek post that he signed off with “and I retire”, apparently anticipating that the line itself would trigger further speculation.

Big B Continues To Keep A Busy Work Schedule

Far from stepping away, Bachchan remains professionally active. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, continuing his long association with the quiz show. The latest season premiered in August, with Bachchan once again returning to the hot seat.  The actor has also recently spoken about the demanding nature of his KBC schedule. His recent blog posts have offered glimpses into the long hours involved in getting the new season ready, underlining that the megastar remains firmly committed to work.

For now, then, fans can put the retirement rumours to rest. Amitabh Bachchan is not saying goodbye to the screen just yet.

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Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’
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Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

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Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’
Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’
Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’
Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’
Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

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