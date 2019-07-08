Sairat, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule will make his debut with Jhundh starring Amitabh Bachchan. The movie's details have not been revealed yet. Earlier the movie was released in September will now be released in October.

Sairat, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jhundh starring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Not much details have been revealed yet about the film. The latest reports say that the movie which was earlier to be released in the month of September will now release in the month, October due to post-production work.

Reportedly, Big B will be seen essaying the role of football coach Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Soccer Slum, in the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Sairat couple Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. Sports-drama was originally slated to release on September 20, 2019.

The first poster of the movie has also been released. In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen on top shoulders of people gathered around in huge numbers. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.

Release date finalised… #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule. pic.twitter.com/iPMaIyT8Z9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Reportedly, Manjule’s Jhund based on the life of the founder of Slum Soccer, Vijay Barse.

The lead role of the film requires the actor to motivate the street children and initiates a football team. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Manjule. The director gained his popularity from Marathi hit, Sairat, a love story set amid caste feud.

Based on the love story of a lower caste boy and an upper caste girl, the movie brings out a tragic end. It was remade in Hindi as Dhadak, starred by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and will be next seen in Brahmastra alongwith Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App