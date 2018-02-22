Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's recent activity on Twitter has triggered speculations among his followers that he might be planning for his future in politics. Amitabh Bachchan has recently started following the Congress party’s official Twitter handle and party leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi this month.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s recent activity on Twitter has triggered speculations among his followers that he might be planning for his future in politics. Recently, Big B has started following Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and some other prominent leaders from his party. It seems like Amitabh Bachchan is trying to rebuild its relationship with the Congress. Before Bofors scam, Amitabh Bachchan was very close to the Gandhis. He shared a very close relationship with late and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But after the reports of Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement in Bofors scam surfaced, the ties start getting strained.

However, Amitabh Bachchan has now started following the Congress party’s official Twitter handle and party leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi this month. Amitabh Bachchan has over 33.1 million followers on Twitter and he himself follows only 1,689 people. On February 20, Congress leader Manish Tewari took to his Twitter handle to thank Bachchan for starting following him. In his tweet thanking Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote: “Thank you Sh. Amitabh Bachan for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of Indian Cinema who we grew up watching First day First Show Every new release.Those days in late 70’s & early 80’s a Balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs.3. Unbelievable today.”

– Thank you Sh. Amitabh Bachan for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of Indian Cinema who we grew up watching First day First Show Every new release.Those days in late 70’s & early 80’s a Balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs.3. Unbelievable today! @SrBachchan — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 20, 2018

Besides Congress leaders, Amitabh Bachchan has also started following leaders like RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his daughter Misa Bharti, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, NC’s Omar Abdullah and CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury. He is also following Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Ashish Khetan. Amitabh Bachchan is also Gujarat’s Brand Ambassador and was seen promoting programmes of Narendra Modi government actively.

