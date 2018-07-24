After impressing fans with their powerful performance in 2016 blockbuster film Pink, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will once again be sharing the screen space in ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming revenge drama titled Badla. The much-awaited film which reunites Taapsee Pannu and Big B will hit the silver screen on March 8 2019.

After impressing fans with their powerful performance in 2016 blockbuster film Pink, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will once again be sharing the screen space in ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming revenge drama titled Badla. The much-awaited film which reunites Taapsee Pannu and Big B will hit the silver screen on March 8 2019. The makers of Badla on Tuesday revealed the release date of the film. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter to announce the release date of the film.

Badla is helmed by critically acclaimed director Sujoy Ghosh who has previously directed films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and many others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu… #Badla to release on 8 March 2019… Directed by Sujoy Ghosh… Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/r8PtXy2Q1l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

Badla is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. According to media reports, the film also stars Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal in a supporting role.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 102 Not Out, will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, was last Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2, will be seen in Mulk, which also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film is slated to release on August 3 this year. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu were highly applauded for their performances in the courtroom drama Pink which emerged as a blockbuster.

Badla will release in March next year. It is the first time when Taapsee Pannu will be working with Sujoy Ghosh. Amitabh Bachchan has previously worked with him in the blockbuster film Kahaani. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to spell the same magic on silver screen once again.

