Bollywood’s living legend Amitabh Bachchan and young icon Taapsee Pannu, who previously impressed us with their breakthrough performances in the award-winning film Pink which was directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar are reuniting! Yes, you read that right. According to latest media reports, the two have been roped in for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s next film which will most likely be titled Badla. According to speculations, Badla will be a crime-thriller which will tentatively go on floor in June. If rumours are to be believed, Tapsee Pannu has signed the project while Senior Bachchan is yet to sign the script.

Tapsee, whose performance in Pink is considered to be her breakout role, had spoken about her experience of acting opposite Amitabh Bachchan in an earlier interview, where she said, “It was an honour to work with him. Mr. Bachchan is an amazing and brilliant actor; everyone knows that. Yes, there was some pressure of performing well. I knew I have to be my best.” Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is a renowned filmmaker who has previously directed films like Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and has also directed critically acclaimed short films like Ahalya and Anukul.

For now, Amitabh is awaiting the release of Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out which also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, while Taapsee is currently busy shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Besides 102 Not Out, Big B will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

