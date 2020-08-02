Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, Abhishek Bachchan is still positive and is hospitalised. Big B has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been admitted after being tested positive for coronavirus on 11th July. Sharing Big B’s health update, Abhishek wrote on Twitter that his father has thankfully been tested negative for coronavirus and has thus, been released from the hospital. He will now rest at home. He then thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. Abhishek’s wife and actor Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital earlier this month.

Bachchan revealed having tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter and was soon moved to a hospital. Shortly after, actor Abhishek Bachchan, his son, also posted on social media about testing positive as was transferred to the same hospital as his father. A day after Amitabh and Abhishek were taken into the hospital, the authorities at Nanavati Hospital said the day after that Amitabh and Abhishek only had mild symptoms and stayed in the quarantine ward.

Also read: Sushant’s sim cards registered under Siddharth Pithani’s name, tracking call records: Bihar Police

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Also read: Sushant’s therapist opens up about his mental health, receives massive backlash

The family’s residence in Mumbai, Jalsa, had been earlier sealed off by BMC along with their three other bungalows as a precautionary measure. 30 members of their staff were also tested for COVID-19. Jalsa was unsealed on July 26th.

As an avid social media user, Bachchan remained quite active during his stay in the hospital. He appreciated the assistance of the medical team of the hospital and blogged about mental health. Two weeks after being admitted in the hospital, news outlets began claiming that he has been tested negative for coronavirus, stating ‘hospital sources’ as their sources. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that this news is not true, irresponsible, and fake.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty