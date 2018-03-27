Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left for Hyderabad to shoot for his cameo in Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor took to his blog on Tuesday to share a glimpse of his first look, in which he can be seen playing an elderly man. Talking about his look in the film, he added that the look will not be similar but somewhat close.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a guest appearance in South Superstar Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The 75-year-old actor shared a glimpse of his first look test on his blog entry for March 27th and added that the final look will not be similar but would be somewhat close. “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours,” he wrote.

In the look, Big B can be seen sporting a long bearded look with wrinkled eyes and grey hair. Speaking about how is always approached to play an elderly character in films, he added that he cannot really deny their choice as his young days are long gone. The actor said, ”an admittance that most people that wish for me to work in their films , to bring in a character, attempt to put me in situations that resemble the above .. cannot really deny their choice .. the days of yore are over .. I mean they could never be reborn as this for example.”

“The transformation of the subject from the bright and excited to the sombre and grim is the greatest anathema of movie making. I do swear and promise myself that ‘never again’ shall I ever indulge in sticking wigs and hair for a film… But eventually get caught in projects that demand just that. So…alright for the sake of creative excellence and necessity, I submit,” he further added. Helmed by Surendar Reddy and bankrolled by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Pragya Jaiswal, Vijay Sethupathi and Brahmaji in prominient roles, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will made on a mega budget of Rs 150 crore. The megastar will also be seen in films like 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor and in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

