Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed in an episode of Kaun Banega crorepati that when he dies he will divide his wealth equally between his two kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta. The actor has made a similar statement in the past. Bachchan one Tweeted and said the assets he’ll leave behind will be shared equally between his daughter and son. Amitabh is a UN ambassador for a girl child and also an advocate for gender equality. The actor endorses the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

According to reports, Mr. Bachchan has a net worth of $400 million which is equal to over Rs 2800 crore. His son Abishek is also an actor and is married to Aishwarya Rai with a daughter Aaradhya. And his daughter Shweta is the wife of a businessman Nikhil Nanda. They have two kids Navya and Agastya.

Amitabh is often seen posting things about women empowerment and a few years ago he also wrote an open letter to his nieces Aaradhya and Navya. Apart from that, he was also seen in a movie talking about women rights titled Pink. The social thriller performed really well at the box office and was appreciated by all.

on the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, slated to release on September 20. Post this, he will be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi, the film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.

