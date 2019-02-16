Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has announced to donate Rs 5 lakh to each family of the CRPF martyr who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news while replying to a tweet. In the Pulwama terror attack, 40 CRPF jawans lost lives.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan would help the families of the CRPF martyr’s who died in the Pulwama attack on Thursday. The actor would give Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased and the news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan’s spokesperson. Reportedly the actor is in touch with the government agencies to find the details about the kin of the CRPF martyr and how the amount would be handed over as soon as possible.

“Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr’s families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so,” Senior Bachchan’s spokesperson told the media. This is not the first time that Shensha of Bollywood has stepped ahead to help the families of the braveheart soldiers, earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had donated Rs 1 crore to families of 44 soldiers.

the number of the martyr has gone up to 49 .. i am contributing for now 50 .. thats 2.5 cr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2019

The junior Bachchan had also extended his condolences on the shocking incident and said that on the day when people are celebrating love, hate raises its ugly head. The responsibility of the terror attack was claimed by Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). On Thursday, a JeM terrorist, who was later identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, had crashed a car full of explosives with an army truck of the CRPF. The CRPF convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar when the saddening incident took place.

Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 14, 2019

On Friday, the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans were brought to Delhi at the Palam domestic airport from where the bodies were sent to the families of the martyrs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Army Cheif Bipin Rawat, Airforce chief Air Marshal AK Browne, Navy chief BS Dhanoa had paid the homage to the martyrs.

Responding to attack, China, US, Russia, France and many other countries had condemned the attack. While this incident has sparked a demand for revenge.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More