Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who has multiple times contributed his financial aid to the afflicted farmers and martyrs of Inda has once again taken a step forward to extend his monetary support to the Uttar Pradesh farmers. In his personal blog on tumbler, he has informed about the same. In his blog, he mentioned that he will take care of the UP farmers' loan payment.

Known for his philanthropic work, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will pay off crippling debts for 850 farmers in Uttar Pradesh as a part of his financial aid towards agrarian workers who have been demanding farm loan waiver by the government. Informing about the same in his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan writes that 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified in a debt trap. The farmers can’t pay off a loan amounting to over Rs 5.5 crore which will be taken care of by him.

Besides that, he also mentioned he will be sending packages of his personal clothes, that could be of immense use for these afflicted patients.

This is not the first time that he has contributed towards martyr’s widows and afflicted farmers of India.

Quoting about his earlier contribution for Maharashtra farmers, he stated that it had been a most satisfying experience to give some to our countrymen that sacrificed their lives for us.

Earlier, Bachchan came forward to pay off loan of over 350 farmers and thus prevented them from committing suicide. He had also given financial assistance to Andhra and Vidarbha farmers.

The Indian farmers continue to face a turbulent year due to fuel price hike, crop damage and lack of government support on the minimum support price of crops.

According to the latest estimates, the agrarian crisis is soaring high. Around tens of thousands of farmers fatally crying out for help. Of these, 11 per cent of them have committed suicide in the country. According to a 2016 estimate, 11,370 took their lives due to non-payment of dues.

The estimates have suggested that 3,00,000 famers have killed themselves in the past 10 years although though there is no consensus on the exact reason.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif. He is also busy in shooting with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

