After superhit actor Ranveer Singh’s rap in the movie Gully Boy, it seems that Bollywood is again up with a new trend. It is now the turn of Bollywood Big B Amitabh Bachchan to carry forward the trend. The reports revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will rap in his upcoming movie Badla. The film is a thriller movie which features Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh Bachchan will be raping in the song, titled Aukaat. The director of the film Sujoy Ghosh said that Amitabh Bachchan’s voice matched perfectly with the rap and so he was finalised for the song. The song will showcase the cool and casual avatar of Big B. The track’s music is composed by Clinton Cerejo and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. Badla will prove to be a reunion for the actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Earlier to this, both of them shared the screens together in the drama film Pink in the year 2016.

The film also features actors like Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul. Reports also say that the film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, but this is not confirmed yet. In order to promote the movie well, both of them also shot a video, where they discussed about the movie Badla and they also discussed, several topics related to the movie. Both of them also shared the entire journey of Amitabh Bachchan from the movie Saat Phere in 1969 to Badla in 2019.

