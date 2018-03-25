Bollywood megastar has requested the makers of Shoebite to put their differences aside, release the film and not kill creativity. The appeal came after a fan tweeted Big B that the fans want this movie to be released and they are sure that with a little effort, it can happen. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill and Sanjeeda Sheikh in prominent roles.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made an appeal to the makers of his yet-to-be released film Shoebite by Shoojit Sircar. Caught up in a legal battle between UTV Motion pictures and Percept Picture Company, the film has not been able to see the light of the day. The appeal came two days after a fan tweeted Big B, “Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Shoebite’ (Johnny Mastana) We want this movie to be released ~ Please do something @utvfilms I’m sure that with a little effort it can happen.”

@SrBachchan Amitabh Bachchan in 'Shoebite' (Johnny Mastana) We want this movie to be released ~ Please do something @utvfilms I'm sure that with a little effort it can happen pic.twitter.com/cvYEhM5lTP — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) March 22, 2018

Responding to the tweet, the megastar tweeted, “YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film .. PLEASE.” In a follow up tweet, the 75-year-old actor added, “PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in .. don’t KILL creativity !!”

YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 PLEASE https://t.co/kSex5BXzCY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018

T 2753 – PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don't KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film chronicles the story of an old man who is set on a journey of self-discovery. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, stars like Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill and Sanjeeda Sheikh will also be seen in the film. Speaking about the film, Shoojit told Indian Express, “It’s now Disney UTV and Fox. Earlier they were separate entities but they are under one umbrella.. they should absolutely do it (release the film). Mr Bachchan and I have been pleading.. I think Ronnie Screwwala should come forward and resolve it for us as he was the producer and the presenter of the film.” He further added, “Also I am also ready to sell my home and pay them to release the film.. purely for Mr Bachchan, my crew and technicians.” Currently, Big B is busy working on his upcoming films like 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor and Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

