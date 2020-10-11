As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media.

Bollywood’s legend Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today. The 78-year-old entertainer has worked with pretty much every entertainer over the most recent couple of years.Big B has given us various hits like ‘Pink’, ‘Wazir’, ‘Sarkar’, and some more.Not only Bollywood but Amitabh Bachchan has also appeared in popular Hollywood films. Apart from numerous prestigious awards for his contribution to the film industry, Big B was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s highest civilian award in 2015. His fans and companions from the business have taken to social media to pour in greetings for the amazing entertainer.

Among everybody, his Bollywood film ‘Bol Bachchan’ co-star, Ajay Devgn has taken to his twitter handle to wish the entertainer with a very impressive note. He expressed “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir @amitabhbachchan (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram story and penned a lovely note in Hindi for Amitabh. The note read, “Happy birthday, Amitabh ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let’s call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you.”

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post, “My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent, my forever guiding light, the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here’s wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come!”

My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here's wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2020

Sharing a black and white photo, Neha Dhupia posted, “Happy birthday Bachchan Saab … dher saara pyaar sir @amitabhbachchan#oneandonly #legend.”

Last night, Big B took to social media and shared a thank you note for his fans. He wrote, “T 3687 – .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..”