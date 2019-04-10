Despite the grand success of Badla, what made Amitabh Bachchan get mad at the makers of the movie which has collected Rs 85.26 crore. Well, the movie is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri, Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Azure Entertainment.

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest superhit Badla featuring Taapsee Pannu has collected Rs 85.26 crore at the box office until now. The movie which garnered positive reviews from the audience and movie critics on its release date, is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri, Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. Despite Badla doing a great job at the ticket counters, nobody from the movie talked about the success of mystery thriller.

Yesterday i.e. April 9, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the box office collection of Badla which was shared by a Twitter user on his official Twitter handle to express his anger. In his tweet, Bachchan wrote, ‘time someone started talking about this silent success.. because neither the producer nor the distributor no the online producer or any in the industry, in general, has even spent a nano-second to compliment the success of this film, Badla.. thk u.’

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, Shah Rukh Khan replied Big B with a witty text. In his tweet, SRK wrote that he has been waiting for a party outside Jalsa.

… about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u https://t.co/nglxm4f9bH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2019

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to entertain his Tamil audience with the upcoming movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The megastar in the historical war will be seen playing Gosayi Venkanna in the film which is scheduled to hit the theatres in October 2019. Helmed by Surender Reddy and bankrolled by Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan will be making a guest appearance in the movie.

Besides this, he will feature in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is likely to release in December, this year. The fantasy movie helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions, also stars superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Amitabh Bachchan will then play Vijay Barse for Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund. The biographical sports drama is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures.

