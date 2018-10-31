While Amitabh Bachan was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, he welcomed a farmer, Anantkumar Khanke, on the hot seat. Talking to Big B, the farmer spoke about the struggles he has to go through on daily basis just to survive.

While the Government of India has reportedly paid a deaf ear to the problems faced by the farmers, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who has agreed to do pay the loans of 850 farmers for Uttar Pradesh, has now urged the masses to step up and help in rescuing the farmers from the heavy burden of thier loans. The following request by the Shehenshah was made during his hit television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Amitabh Bachan was hosting the show, he welcomed a farmer, Anantkumar Khanke, on the hot seat. Talking to Big B, the farmer spoke about the struggles he has to go through on daily basis just to survive.

Moved by the pains faced by the Indian farmer, Amitabh Bachchan urged the audience to come out and support the farmers in whatever way possible. Talking about the problems he faces, the guest at Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Anantkumar Khanke, said that his annual income is around Rs 60,000 and that too only there are good rains. In case of shortage of water, Khanke said that he is forced to pay Rs 100 per gallon for farming purposes.

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan further shared the incident that forced him put-in efforts to help the farmers in pain. Sharing the incident, Amitabh Bachchan said that he was in Visakhapatnam some 10 years back and read a media report where farmers were committing suicide for being unable to pay the loans worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. He added that he felt terrible after reading the reports of farmers killing themselves for being unable to repay the loans.

Amitabh Bachchan added that after he returned from the shoot, he immediately contacted an NGO and asked that if he could be of any help in saving the farmers. He added that as time passed he helped around 150 farmers from the NGO and some from Vidarbha.

Thugs Of Hindostan actor later added the made sure that the loans of some 350 farmers from Maharashtra were paid off. The actor said that his next target is to repay the loans of some 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More