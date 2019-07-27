Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up his portion of the shooting schedule of Gulabo Sitabo. Slated for a release on April 24, 2020, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Big B.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is unstoppable and inspiration for next-gen stars as he works tirelessly round the clock. From delivering memorable performances back to back to interacting with his fans on a regular basis, there is no one like him in the Indian Film Industry, which makes him one of the most loved stars of all time. After flooding social media with his first look from Gulabo Sitabo and taking everyone by a surprise with his distinct avatar, the actor has completed his portion of the film.

After wrapping up Gulabo Sitabo, Big B also posed for a photo with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, his brother Aparshakti Khurrana and their parents. Aparkshakti Khurrana shared a photo from Lucknow and added quirky hashtags like #BachchanSaab, #FatherSaab, #BhaiSaab and #GharKiMemSaab.

On completing Gulabo Sitabo shooting, the veteran actor wrote on Twitter that he is experiencing withdrawal symptoms as Gulabo Sitabo schedule nears completion. After Gulabo Sitabo, he will be shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled under the banner of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, Gulabo Sitabo is slated to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020.

T 3237 – Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over ..

So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

After Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in upcoming films like Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Meanwhile, Big B will be seen in upcoming films like Jhund, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Brahmastra and Chehre. Gulabo Sitabo marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2020.

