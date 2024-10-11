Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd birthday, producer Anand Pandit took a stroll down memory lane and reflected on how the megastar’s iconic film ‘Trishul’ impacted him.

“I have grown up watching Bachchan ji’s films. ‘Trishul’ is one film that deeply impacted me. I watched it about 60-70 times at that time. I had in mind that I also wanted to become the Amitabh Bachchan of Trishul. It motivated me a lot and it’s somehow responsible for making me move to Mumbai,” Anand Pandit told ANI.

Interestingly, he also opened up about his wish to make ‘Trishul 2’ with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I would love to make ‘Trishul 2’ with him. It’s my dream to collaborate with Bachchan sahab on ‘Trishul 2’. ‘Trishul-2’ will be my tribute to him. This film motivated me to move to Mumbai… so if get a chance to make Trishul 2, I would be extremely grateful and honoured. It’s my dream film to make Trishul with Bachchan Sahib in today’s context,” he added.

Released in 1978, ‘Trishul’ stars Big B alongside Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Raakhee.

Anand Pandit shares a close relationship with Big B. He has worked with the megastar on films such as ‘Chehre’, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’.

Talking about his bond with Big B, Anand Pandit said, “He’s been an inspiration to me. Whenever I meet him I learn something or the other. He is so hard working. I wish him all the happiness in the world.”

