Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's photographs on social media have time again left his fans impressed. This time too, it was no different, sharing a photograph on Instagram, he has proved to be the 'Shehen Shah' of expressions. Check out his latest photograph.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. The actor never misses an opportunity to update his fans with his photographs. Even the fans can’t resist themselves to look into his handle to know his latest updates. This time too, sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor has again made our heads turn. The photograph was taken after completing the last shot for popular photographer Avinash Gowariker.

The actor is famous for making funny faces on social media and this time too giving a million dollar expression he has won many hearts. But it was not easy for him to do at first. In the post, he mentioned that he was quite hesitant to give those catching expressions but later gave it anyhow.

Well, we think has given a beautiful shot with his expression. What are your thoughts on it?

Recently, the actor donated Rs 50 lakhs along with his personal belongings for the Kerala flood-affected victims. He was widely applauded on social media.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Aamir Khan. besides this, he has also bagged Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film, ‘Takht’. The actor was last seen in ‘102 Not Out.’

