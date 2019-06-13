Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his affection towards luxury cars in the Bollywood industry, Bachchan family owns some of the luxury cars including Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LX570 and the Bentley Continental GT. Recently the one of the most luxurious car Mercedes-Benz V-Class has also been added to his collection

According to the latest advertisement on OLX, Amitabh Bachchan’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury sedan is up for sale that too for a staggering amount of Rs 9.9 lakh only. The car is a 2007 model and is powered by 3,498cc V6 petrol engine that has 365 horsepower and 345 Nm of torque.

This is to be noted that Bachchan’s family has been spotted in the same car by the paparazzi several times. It was the same coloured car with the exact same registration number.

Big B in the Bollywood industry is known for his good deeds, earlier he was in the headline for clearing the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. Amitabh on his blog wrote that a promise made done. The farmers from Bihar who had an outstanding loan picked 2100 of them. He paid off their amount with an OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App