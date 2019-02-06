The monochrome photo shows Salman Khan who is all smiles as he stands beside Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, having a major fanboy moment. On the other hand, Aamir Khan too is in the frame and can be seen smiling for the photo. Sridevi is looking gorgeous with her smile is making our day.

The last emperor of the film Industry, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Instagram account not more than an hour ago to share a photo from his old golden days. The megastar, who is highly active on the social media platforms knows how to keep the audience hooked has made us feel nostalgic with this monochrome picture capturing the late veteran actor Sridevi along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in their blooming years.

The photo was formerly shared by one of his fans on Twitter, quoting Rare pic – Amitabh Bachchan with Sridevi, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan During rehearsals for Jhumma Chumma concert in London-Wembley Stadium~ 70,000 audiences. Big B retweeted on the photo stating those were the days and that on his insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one.

The paradigmatic deep baritone voice, the tall, brooding persona and intense look in his eyes made Amitabh Bachchan the ideal Angry Young Man in his golden times. Till now he continues to be one of the busiest actors and singers in Bollywood as well as on TV. Looks like there are no limits for this super-star of Bollywood.

Bollywood’s Shehenshah reworked the image of the Hindi film hero with the blockbuster hits like Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Don and Shakti. His eccentric style of acting has been idealised by majority actors in the film industry.

