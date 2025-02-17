Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Nikhil Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law, is accused in a fraud and abetment to suicide case involving a tractor dealer in UP. Legal proceedings underway.

Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota, has been accused in a fraud and abetment to suicide case in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The case, filed following a court directive, names Nanda and several senior officials of his company for allegedly pressuring a tractor dealer, Jitendra Singh, into meeting excessive sales targets, ultimately leading to Singh’s tragic death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Case Details and Allegations

The complaint was lodged by Gyanendra, the brother of the deceased, who alleges that persistent pressure from Nanda and his team caused severe distress to Jitendra Singh. Singh, a tractor dealer in Dataganj, operated Jai Kisan Traders along with his business partner, Lalla Babu. However, after Babu’s imprisonment due to a family dispute, Singh was left to manage the business alone.

Singh’s family claims that Nanda and his executives threatened to revoke his dealership license and auction his property if sales expectations were not met. According to the News18 report, on November 21, 2024, a group of company officials visited Singh, urging him to boost sales. Tragically, he took his own life the following day, on November 22.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Named in the Complaint?

Apart from Nikhil Nanda, the accused include:

Ashish Baliyan (Area Manager)

Sumit Raghav (Sales Manager)

Dinesh Pant (UP Head)

Pankaj Bhaskar (Financier Collection Officer)

Amit Pant (Sales Manager)

Neeraj Mehra (Sales Head)

Shishant Gupta (Shahjahanpur Dealer)

Family and Bollywood Connection

Nikhil Nanda, apart from being a leading businessman, is also linked to Bollywood’s Kapoor and Bachchan families. He is married to Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and is the grandson of Raj Kapoor, making him the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Authorities have formally charged Nanda and others with fraud and intimidation. However, Nikhil Nanda has not yet issued an official statement regarding the accusations. The case has stirred significant attention due to his high-profile business and family ties, and further legal proceedings are awaited.

ALSO READ: Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media