Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked last night by a group of communists from Turkey. Anti-Indian tweets were posted and the display picture and the bio was changed into I love Pakistan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked: Not a good news for the Amitabh Bachchan fans or the Big B himself. The legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan who has a fan following of 37.4 million followers on Twitter was the latest victim of online hacking as his official twitter handle got hacked by a group of communists from Turkey.

Random anti-Indian tweets were posted via his account, his bio was changed to love Pakistan and so was the display picture of the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. However, the tweets were taken down in mere minutes by his team and his display picture too was deleted, but midst this the netizens found a way to laugh on it and here’s how the netizens reacted to the spam tweets from his account.

Making references to his earlier films and imagining Amitabh Bachchan’s state of mind. Here are some hilarious reactions which will surely crack you up:

Well, this isn’t the first time hackers have targeted Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account. Back in 2015, Amitabh Bachchan twitter handle was hacked and objectionable adult/pornographic content had been posted on his timeline. Even his son, Abhishek Bachchan has been prey to online hacking.

Amitabh Bachchan right now..!!

Account hacked by Pakistan hacker #Amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/oVrqKRsX3r — Squint Parera (@dosra_parera) June 10, 2019

India was prepared for Major Adnan Sami but Amitabh Bachchan came out of syllabus 🤣🤣🤣

#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/rUAsJLRiBY — Chaudhry Nabeel (@DrNabeelChaudry) June 10, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Jhund, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Brahmastara and Chehre. About ten minutes back, Amitabh Bachchan started posting via his twitter handle again and shared BTS picture from his upcoming movie with a motivational caption. he wrote- Express not just in words the existence of one, not everyone has the capability to say what they understand and feel.

T 3191 –

सिर्फ शब्दों से न करना,

किसी के वजूद की पहचान हर कोई , उतना कह नही पाता

जितना समझता और महसूस करता है… ~ Ef sp "express not just in words the existence of one ; not everyone has the capability to say what they understand and feel " ~ ab pic.twitter.com/WfAgosafqd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

