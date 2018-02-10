Amitabh Bachchan, who has been discharged after a routine check-up from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, was reported fine. After his check-up, he wrote a poem about his experience; the way media treated him while he was on his way back on home. As per his blog, Big B was deeply stunned by the behaviour of paparazzi.

As the reports of Amitabh Bachchan admitted in hospital started flooded on social media on Monday, his fans started praying for his well-being at the same moment. His fans took a sigh of relief, as it was just a routine check-up and the actor left the hospital in a few hours after he was told to be fine. “Mr Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home,” Ravishankar, CEO of the Lilavati Hospital was quoted saying. While leaving the hospital after his check-up Amitabh Bachchan was seen resting in the back seat and hid his face with a cap. As per reports, the Senior Bachchan headed to the Bandra West facility with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai.

After leaving the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan shared his entire experience through his blogpost. In his blog, with the title ‘DAY 3609’, Amitabh Bachchan shared the trauma he faced with the papparazzi, waiting outside the Lilavati hospital for capturing his condition. As he penned down his experience, it seems that Amitabh Bachchan faced a lot of problems to tackle the media persons. His portrayal was more like a combat that he faced while coming out of the hospital. For him, it was strange that the media persons avoided the fact that he was not doing well, and were continously trying to capture him with those continous shutters.

जी हाँ जनाब मैं अस्पताल जाता हूँ

बचपन से ही इस प्रतिकिया को जीवित रखता हूँ ,

वहीं तो हुई थी मेरी प्रथम पयदाइशि चीत कार

वहीं तो हुआ था अविरल जीवन का मेरा स्वीकार

इस पवित्र स्थल का अभिनंदन करता हूँ मैं

जहाँ इस्वर बनाई प्रतिमा की जाँच होती है तय

धन्य है वे ,

धन्य हैं वे

जिन्हें आत्मा को जीवित रखने का सौभाग्य मिला

भाग्य शाली हैं वे जिन्हें , उन्हें सौभाग्य देने का सौभाग्य ना मिला

बनी रहे ये प्रतिक्रिया अनंत जन जात को

ना देखें ये कभी अस्वस्थता के चंडाल को

पहुँच गया आज रात्रि को Lilavati के प्रांगण में

देव समान दिव्यों के दर्शन करने के लिए मैं

विस्तार से देवी देवों से परिचय हुआ

उनकी वचन वाणी से आश्रय मिला

निकला जब चौ पहियों के वाहन में बाहर ,

‘रास्ता रोको’ का ऐलान किया पत्र मंडली ने जर्जर

चाका चौंद कर देने वाले हथियार बरसाते हैं ये

मानो सीमा पार कर देने का दंड देना चाहते हैं वे

समझ आता है मुझे इनका व्यवहार ;

समझ आता है मुझे, इनका व्याहार

प्रत्येक छवि वार है ये उनका व्यवसाय आधार ,

बाधा ना डालूँगा उनकी नित्य क्रिया पर कभी

प्रार्थना है बस इतनी उनसे मगर , सभी

नेत्र हीन कर डालोगे तुम हमारी दिशा दृष्टि को

यदि यूँ अकिंचन चलाते रहोगे अपने अवज़ार को

हमारी रक्षा का है बस भैया, एक ही उपाय ,

इस बुनी हुई प्रमस्तिष्‍क साया रूपी कवच के सिवाय

~ amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was busy shooting for “102 Not Out” and “Thugs Of Hindostan” and was complaining of extreme pain in the shoulder for a while. Recently, the trailer of “102 Not Out’ has been launched, and is trending on social media. Amitabh Bachchan is mostly busy in late-night shoots and recording sessions, that could be a reason for his deteriorating health.