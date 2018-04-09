On the occasion of Bollywood actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan's birthday, Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt poetry for his lady love. Along with his adorable wishes, Big B also shared a candid photo of the veteran actor in his blog. In the photo, their children Abhishek and Shweta can be seen cuddling Jaya with warmth and compassion.

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have time and again redefined true love. On the occasion of Bollywood actor turned politician’s 70th birthday, the megastar took to his blog to wish his wife and wrote, “At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !! She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her ‘progress report’.”

The 75-year-old actor added, “Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion hand written on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing .. Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by ..” Along with his heartfelt wishes, Big B also shared an adorable photo, in which their children Abhishek and Shweta can be seen cuddling Jaya.

Abhishek, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan, also shared an old photo of her mother on his Instagram account and captioned, “Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!” Currently serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan is best known for her role in films like Guddi, Uphaar, Abhimaan, Kora Kagaz, Sholay and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in upcoming films like 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor, Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh as well as Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

