On February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force security personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Thereafter, many people in India gave tribute to the brave martyrs in their own ways. And now, to laud their bravery and commemorate the memory of those real-life heroes, Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands with CRPF . The Bollywood superstars along with the CRPF will bring a song to pay tributes to Pulwama attack martyrs.

When the world was celebrating the day of love Valentine’s day, India was grieving the loss of brave martyrs in the Pulwama attack. On February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force security personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A convoy full of CRPF soldiers was attacked by a suicide bomber who crashed the conoy to destroy it. This resulted in aggression for Pakistan and terrorism and tensions between both the countries doubled.

Thereafter, many people in India gave tribute to the brave martyrs in their own ways. And now, to laud their bravery and commemorate the memory of those real-life heroes, Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands with CRPF . The Bollywood superstars along with the CRPF will bring a song to pay tributes to Pulwama attack martyrs. Infact, the official page of CRPF on Twitter tweeted that the song’s name will be Tu Desh Mera. The official page also posted few photos of the actors from the shoot which might belong to the song’s behind-the-scenes footage. Take a look!

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sw6MpDP05b — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 18, 2019

In the pictures, the Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing white outfits. Assuming this to signify peace and mourning, the song is expected to be a heartfelt tribute for the real life heroes, our soldiers. The paramilitary force tweet also said that a commendable work has been done by the actors.

Soon after this, comments and tweets from fans started showering and people expressed their anticipation for the release of song.

3 best actors & best people India has. #Respect @SrBachchan @aamir_khan #RanbirKapoor

Glad to be in the times of all these greats !! — Swasti..) (@SwastiSachdeva) April 18, 2019

No need to thank @crpfindia us because it is our duty. It is nothing in front of the sacrifices you make for the country — Yash Srivastava🇮🇳 (@YashSri53515712) April 18, 2019

बात हमारे देश के जवानो की है तो फिर प्रथम प्राधान्य देना देशभक्ति है। — Utkarsh D. Patel (@utkarshdpatel) April 18, 2019

Although, there is no rigid proof but many other portals also suggest that Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are also going to be a part of this video.

Owning to their massive fanbase across the country, we understand the reason of CRPF pitching them. It would be a major step in impacting minds of Indian’s about the Pulwama attack and also about respecting our soldiers, the ones who left us and also the ones who are protecting us.

