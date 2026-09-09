Ammy Virk’s Vehicle Targeted In Canada Shooting After Concert: Police Probe ‘Targeted’ Attack, SUV Found Torched Nearby

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Abbotsford, British Columbia, shortly after performing at Rogers Forum on September 5. Police confirmed that a vehicle travelling through the 2500 block of McCallum Road was fired upon shortly after 11 pm. No injuries were reported. The incident has since drawn attention in India after reports linked the targeted vehicle to Virk’s concert convoy. However, Canadian police have not publicly confirmed who was inside the vehicle, including whether Virk himself was present.

What happened after Ammy Virk’s Canada concert?

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, occupants of a dark-coloured SUV allegedly fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle. Officers reached the location soon afterwards and confirmed that shots had been fired.

The case has been taken over by the Major Crime Unit, with investigators describing the early indications as a targeted incident. The motive remains unknown, and police have not announced any arrests.

Was Ammy Virk inside the vehicle?

This remains the biggest unanswered question surrounding the incident. Local and Indian media reports have claimed that the vehicle was part of Virk’s convoy and that the singer was inside. Some reports have identified it as a Rolls-Royce and said several rounds were fired at it.

However, police have not confirmed the identity of the occupants, citing privacy considerations. Therefore, claims about Virk’s presence, the exact vehicle and the number of bullets should currently be treated as media reports rather than officially confirmed details.

Why did a burning SUV raise more questions?

The shooting was followed by another alarming development. Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Place, where an SUV was found fully engulfed in flames. The location was several kilometres from the shooting site. Investigators are examining whether the two incidents are connected, but police have not established a link so far.

Police are now appealing to witnesses and people who may have dashcam footage from the two locations on the night of September 5.

Ammy Virk was on his Unity Tour

The incident came during Virk’s Unity Tour, his North American concert run. His official tour schedule listed the Abbotsford performance at Rogers Forum on September 5. The shooting also comes days after reports of a disturbance at one of Virk’s Toronto shows, where two groups of youths were reportedly involved in a fight near the stage.

For now, the motive behind the Abbotsford shooting remains unclear, while investigators continue to determine exactly what happened and whether the subsequent vehicle fire forms part of the same case.