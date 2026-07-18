Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Actor Amol Parashar is enjoying a new wave of appreciation following the release of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, where his portrayal of Dr Prabhat Sinha has struck a chord with audiences. Best known for playing Chitvan in Tripling, the actor says the latest series has given him another memorable character after nearly a decade in the industry. Speaking about the response, Amol said Gram Chikitsalay has become the biggest breakthrough of his career since Tripling. He added that he enjoys taking on diverse roles because his biggest fear as an actor is becoming repetitive.

Here’s what Amol Parashar said

The actor admitted that the popularity of his gentle, empathetic character has brought him plenty of attention, especially from female fans. However, he said that popularity also comes with responsibility. Amol revealed that while he enjoys interacting with fans publicly, he consciously avoids one-on-one conversations through direct messages on social media.

“I want my fans to feel safe around me,” he said, explaining that public interactions leave less room for misunderstanding. According to him, maintaining clear boundaries is important because people connect with him only when they feel comfortable doing so.

On Dating Rumours With Konkona Sensharma

Amol also addressed the rumours linking him with actor Konkona Sensharma, saying speculation is an inevitable part of being in the public eye. The actor admitted that such reports initially frustrated him, but he has learned to ignore them over time.

“People are interested in our lives. They love conspiracy theories about actors. I don’t get bothered unless it becomes distasteful,” he said.

Why Films Have Been Slower Than OTT

While Amol has built a strong reputation through web series, he believes the pandemic affected his prospects in cinema. Although his performance as Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham was appreciated, he feels the lack of theatrical releases prevented him from establishing himself on the big screen. Rather than signing films simply for visibility, the actor said he prefers waiting for projects that genuinely excite him. For now, with Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 winning praise, Amol appears content letting his performances speak louder than the rumours surrounding his personal life.