LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Fresh off the success of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, actor Amol Parashar has opened up about his growing popularity, dating rumours with Konkona Sensharma, and why he deliberately avoids private conversations with fans on social media.

Amol Parashar (Photo: X)
Amol Parashar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 19:17 IST

Actor Amol Parashar is enjoying a new wave of appreciation following the release of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, where his portrayal of Dr Prabhat Sinha has struck a chord with audiences. Best known for playing Chitvan in Tripling, the actor says the latest series has given him another memorable character after nearly a decade in the industry. Speaking about the response, Amol said Gram Chikitsalay has become the biggest breakthrough of his career since Tripling. He added that he enjoys taking on diverse roles because his biggest fear as an actor is becoming repetitive.

Here’s what Amol Parashar said

The actor admitted that the popularity of his gentle, empathetic character has brought him plenty of attention, especially from female fans. However, he said that popularity also comes with responsibility. Amol revealed that while he enjoys interacting with fans publicly, he consciously avoids one-on-one conversations through direct messages on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

“I want my fans to feel safe around me,” he said, explaining that public interactions leave less room for misunderstanding. According to him, maintaining clear boundaries is important because people connect with him only when they feel comfortable doing so.

On Dating Rumours With Konkona Sensharma

Amol also addressed the rumours linking him with actor Konkona Sensharma, saying speculation is an inevitable part of being in the public eye. The actor admitted that such reports initially frustrated him, but he has learned to ignore them over time.

“People are interested in our lives. They love conspiracy theories about actors. I don’t get bothered unless it becomes distasteful,” he said.

Why Films Have Been Slower Than OTT

While Amol has built a strong reputation through web series, he believes the pandemic affected his prospects in cinema. Although his performance as Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham was appreciated, he feels the lack of theatrical releases prevented him from establishing himself on the big screen. Rather than signing films simply for visibility, the actor said he prefers waiting for projects that genuinely excite him. For now, with Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 winning praise, Amol appears content letting his performances speak louder than the rumours surrounding his personal life.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’
Tags: Amol ParasharGram Chikitsalay

RELATED News

Jennifer Winget Finally Introduces Her Husband With Dreamy Wedding Photos: ‘Our Stars Aligned’

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

Who Is Lachit Borphukan? The Legendary Ahom Warrior Assam CM Wants Aditya Dhar To Make A Biopic On

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

LATEST NEWS

CM Yogi Inaugurates/Lays Foundation Stones For 43 Projects Worth More Than Rs 207 Crore For Amroha And Dhanaura Assembly Constituencies

Minerva Academy FC Defends World Youth Cup Title, Beats Brazil’s RS Sports Yellow to Win Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden

Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

Ramesh Mhatre Ordered To Surrender By 5 PM: Why Bombay HC Took Rare Step Of Cancelling His Bail

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Out Today: Download DHSE Marksheet At DigiLocker, SMS, iExams

SKYY RIDER ELECTRIC Secures Orders for 500+ Vehicles in Q1 FY 2026-27, Strengthening Its Position in India’s Electric Mobility Sector

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch On July 24: Expected Price, New Features, Turbo Engine And All You Need To Know

Badrinath Temple Donation Case: 2 Arrests So far, More Suspects Under Scanner

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’
Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’
Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’
Amol Parashar On Dating Rumours, Female Attention And Gram Chikitsalay 2 Success: ‘I Want My Fans …’

QUICK LINKS