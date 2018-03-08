Actor Urvashi Rautela who is known for her appealing persona and her acting skills will be next seen in Multi-starrer erotic thriller Hate Story 4 which will hit the theatres this Friday. The actor quite known to be an arrogant star but during an exclusive interaction session with Bollywood life she completely flabbergasted with her welcoming nature and the actress was super candid while answering all the questions. Urvashi proved to be a real sport while answering all the questions.

Actor Urvashi Rautela who is known for her appealing persona and her acting skills will be next seen in multi-starer erotic thriller Hate Story 4 which will hit the theatres this Friday. The star cast is all set to promote the movie and star cast including Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon. The actor is known to be an arrogant star but during an exclusive interaction session with Bollywood Life she completely flabbergasted everyone with her welcoming nature and the actress was super candid while answering all the questions.

During a rapid-fire round, Urvashi faced some tough questions. Urvashi proved to be a real sport by answering each one of them. When asked what would she do if she was trapped on a deserted island with Shahid Kapoor, Urvashi praised his dancing skills and said she would just do Mauja Hi Mauja with him. She also talked about actors like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. At the end of the rapid fire round she was asked about her previous co-stars Sunny Deol and Pulkit Samrat, on who is the better kisser. Her answer was astonishing as she said, how would I know I have not kissed any of them.

Urvashi born on 25 February 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great (2013), followed by Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Kaabil (2017). Urvashi was born and raised in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. While in school, she began participating in beauty shows and pageants at the age of 15. She was paired opposite Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab the Great, which was a plus affair at the box office. She appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international album Love Dose, which released in October 2014. In 2015 respectively, she starred in Mr. Airavata and Sanam Re, which were box office hits.

In June 2015, she was signed as the lead actress in the third installment of the Masti Series; Great Grand Masti (2016), for which she got praises for her role. Later in October 2016, she signed her second item number in Kaabil (2017), starring along with Hrithik Roshan. And she all set with Hate Story 4 to sizzle the box office. Hate Story 4 is directed by Vishal Pandya and written by Vishal Pandya.

