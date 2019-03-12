Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photos: Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most loved jodis of the Bhojpuri industry. Check out their Bhojpuri Holi songs, New Bhojpuri Holi songs 2019, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey ke geet, new bhojpuri holi songs mp3, Amrapali Dubey ke geet, Amrapali Dubey ke songs, Amrapali Dubey ke gaane

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav photos: One of the most adored couples of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav need no introduction from their on-screen chemistry to their off-screen chemistry the duo is famous for their chartbuster songs and their box office hit movies. Recently Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with Dinesh Lal Yadav where the duo is smiling for the cameras.

In the photo, Amrapali Dubey looks beautiful as ever in a wine coloured suit, she has complemented her attire with gold drop earrings, kohled eyes and purple lipstick whereas on the other hand, Dinesh Lal Yadav has colour coordinated his attire with Amrapali and also is donning a purple pantsuit. She has captioned her picture as Hello Mr handsome. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 16k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

See photo:

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have featured together in more than 20 films together. Interestingly, Amrapali Dubey started her acting career with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then the audience has been crazy for their chemistry. Some of their upcoming films this year are- Patna JUnction, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan, among various others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SteQ4jSwYA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uZyYn82_xg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg8jO6DXD6U

