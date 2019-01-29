Bhojpuri item girl Amrapali Dubey will be soon seen on the silver screen for the very first time with Bhojpuri power star Ravi Kishan. The movie will also star Anjana Singh and Awadesh Mishra who will be seen in the role of a Villain. The shooting of the film Mahasangram is set to start soon in Varasani. Take a look at their pictures from the mega event here:

For the very first time, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be seen romancing with Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey in the movie Mahasangram which will hit the silver screens this year. The movie except Ravi and Aamrapali will also star Anjana Singh and Awadesh Mishra who will be seen in the role of a Villain. The shooting of the film Mahasangram is set to start soon in Varasani. Recently, Aamrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look of her upcoming movie, in the poster Ravi Kishan is donning a black leather jacket, aviators and a gun. The movie has been written and directed by Ramji Patel and produced by Divya Dwivedi Patil.

In a recent interview, Ravi Kishan said that the movie has been made keeping me in mind and how my character will suit the script of the movie. He even said that the people will like our jodi- Amrapali and Ravi Kishan more than anybody else. In the movie, Amrapali Dubey will play the role of Ravi Kishan’s wife. Take a look at the poster of the movie here:

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey has one busy year with back to back 8 movies lined up. Some of her movies are – Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, among others whereas Ravi Kishan will be seen in Jai Chhathi Maa, Chhoo Mantar, Radhe, NTR, Bombairiya, Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi 3, Batla House, among others.

