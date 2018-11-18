Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 10 best songs: Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's these songs are enough to make you shake your leg. The due have a huge fan following and their videos, songs, and movies are viewed and liked by millions. For the Bhojpuri fans, here are the 10 best songs of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have entertained the audience with many leg-shaking item numbers. Both the actors have a huge fan following and a big stardom in Bhojpuri cinema. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Jodi is one of the best onscreen couples and their chemistry is praised by millions of their fans. The duo have a strong bond and compliments each other equally in terms of looks and style. Internet is flooded with posts and messages for Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav as their songs are super hit and view million times by the netizens.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen as every time she shares a video, it goes viral on the Internet within few minutes. Amrapali and Nirahua have worked in many blockbuster films and songs and also their are reports that both of them are dating each other in real life as well.

Here are the 10 best songs of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav:

